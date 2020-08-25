Illinois reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths, another 1,680 infected

State health officials announced Tuesday that 29 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 while another 1,680 new cases of the disease have been diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 7,917 since the outbreak began, and 223,470 Illinois residents have been infected.

Seven of those whose deaths were reported Tuesday were from Cook County, one from DuPage and four from Lake.

The other 17 were in downstate counties and ranged in age from a woman in her 20s in Winnebago County to a woman over 100 in LaSalle County.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is in Joliet today speaking with local health officials there about restrictions placed on businesses to mitigate an increasing number of new cases in Will and Kankakee counties that are scheduled to go into effect Wednesday.