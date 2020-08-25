District 15 "tech tents" help bilingual families with e-learning

Figuring out how to make virtual learning work smoothly can pose challenges for students and families, particularly those who are not comfortable speaking English.

To help with that, Palatine Township Elementary District 15 -- where all students from kindergarten through 8th grade have been issued Chromebooks this year -- set up outdoor "tech tents" staffed by Spanish-English bilingual parent liaisons from Aug. 21 through the end of this week.

Parent Irina Orea, of Rolling Meadows, and her children Jesus, 9, and Michelle, 7, stopped by a tech tent Tuesday morning outside East Park Neighborhood Resource Center in Rolling Meadows. They were having trouble with passwords and setting up hot spots.

"This is excellent," Orea said in Spanish. "Sometimes there are parents like me that don't know English, and we can make mistakes."

Parent liaison Rossy Rodriguez said about 25 families had stopped by for help with a range of issues, some as simple as figuring out how to turn on the computers. "We see everything," she said. "If they need help at home, we ask them for permission to do a video call on their phone, usually with WhatsApp."

The tech tents were set up by apartment complexes where many Spanish-speaking families live. The other locations were outside Edgebrook Community Center in Palatine and Country Glen Apartments in Arlington Heights.

Eleven-year-old Natalie Sabillon had difficulty figuring out the schedule of her 5th grade classes at Virginia Lake Elementary, so she and her mom sought help Tuesday at the Arlington Heights location.

"This is what is keeping us afloat," said her mother, Suyapa Loren Ulloa. "Without this, I wouldn't know what to do."

The district has about 3,100 students who are English learners, or nearly 26% of its approximately 12,000 students, district spokeswoman Morgan Delack said. The top five languages spoken are Spanish, with 2,138 students, followed by Japanese, with 132 students, Polish, 117 students, Telugu, 63 students, and Korean. with 56 students.

"During this remote learning time, it is important that technology doesn't become a barrier for access to a child's daily learning," Delack said

Most of those who sought assistance at the tech tents were Spanish-speakers, but there also were English-speaking parents like Joshua Perry, whose twin 12-year-old daughters attend Walter R. Sundling Junior High. One has a Chromebook that doesn't work properly, said Perry, who went to the Arlington Heights location where about 50 families have sought help since last week.

Parent liaison Adaly Gonzalez took note, saying the district would get back to Perry to say whether the troublesome Chromebook would be upgraded, or switched with another one.

"The district has been very good," Perry said. "They have been very responsive to the problems that we have."

The district was able to outfit all students with Chromebooks following purchases in March and May at a cost of about $1.03 million plus $68,983 in cases, Delack said. The school year began Aug. 19 with all e-learning; the district plans to gradually move to in-person instruction starting Sept. 21.