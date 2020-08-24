State cracks down on Will and Kankakee counties, bans indoor dining

State officials imposed restrictions such as no indoor service at bars and restaurants in Will and Kankakee counties on Monday after the region hit a positivity rate of 8% for COVID-19 for three days.

The changes go into effect Wednesday and also include closing eateries and bars by 11 p.m. and reducing the size of public gatherings, meetings and events to 25 patrons or 25% of room capacity, whichever is less. Elsewhere, the maximum gathering is 50 people.

In July, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that restrictions to reduce COVID-19 spread would be enacted in regions that hit health metrics indicating a virus surge.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported new cases of COVID-19 increased by 1,612 and the number of people dying from the respiratory disease rose by eight Monday.

Illinois' total caseload is 221,790 and deaths statewide from the disease stand at 7,888. The positivity rate -- the percent of tests that are positive for COVID-19 -- is 4.2% using a seven-day average. There were 36,155 tests reported in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate statewide is 4.4%.

The state is divided into 11 regions to monitor COVID-19 conditions and predict whether a surge is occurring.

A combination of sustained increases in the test positivity rate and hospitalizations or a reduction below 20% in the number of ICU or hospital beds can trigger restrictions for a region, such as banning indoor dining at restaurants.

Another trigger is three consecutive days with an 8% or greater positivity rate.

The new rules for Will and Kankakee will last for two weeks and additional actions will be taken if metrics don't improve, the IDPH stated.

Other restrictions in the two counties include no party buses, plus gaming and casinos must close at 11 p.m. At restaurants and bars, reservations are required with no standing, and multiple parties at tables are prohibited.

Over 700 more Illinoisans a day are contracting COVID-19 compared to a month ago, IDPH data showed.

Since Aug. 1, the average spike in daily cases is 1,790 compared to the July 1 to July 24 average of 1,053. Cases and positivity rates have crept up since the state loosened stay at home restrictions significantly on June 26.

Patients in Illinois hospitals with the virus totaled 1,529 as of Sunday night. That's up from the Aug. 1 to Aug. 23 daily average of 1,514 patients and higher than the average of 1,424 between July 1 and July 23.

Fifteen patients with COVID-19 are under care at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, a definite improvement over more than 100 in April, infectious disease specialist Daniel Boyce said.

In the spring many patients were elderly. Now a majority are in the 40s to 60s with less severe illness, he said.

Most "seem to be turning around a lot faster. There are not that many complications," Boyce said.

Numerous patients said they contracted the virus through family transmissions and some fell sick traveling outside Illinois for social events like weddings or birthdays, he noted.

Some patients also referenced not wearing masks or being next to someone not wearing masks as factors, Boyce said.

Statewide, the age bracket with the highest percentage of Illinoisans infected with COVID-19 continues to be people in their 20s, reaching 19.3% of all cases Monday compared to 18.4% on Aug. 5.

So far, thousands have enrolled in a Stage 3 clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine being conducted by Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Central DuPage Hospital but space is still available, Boyce said. For information, go to redcap.nubic.northwestern.edu/redcap/surveys.

"It tells me that there are people out there who are willing to be vaccinated," Boyce said.

Also Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $150 million in financial aid is available for people having trouble paying their mortgages as a result of COVID-19 through the Illinois Housing Development Authority. Residents may apply for up to $15,000 in Emergency Mortgage Assistance grants at ema.ihda.org. Applicants' income levels must be below the median average in their area.