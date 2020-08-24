Peaches being recalled after salmonella outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the CDC and state and local partners, is investigating an ongoing multistate outbreak of salmonella enteritidis potentially linked to peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company, officials said.

Retailers that received the recalled products include, but are not limited to, ALDI, Target, Walmart, Wegmans and Kroger, including the following affiliated retailers: Jay-C, King Soopers, City Market, Fry's, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Foods Co. and Smiths.

According to a news release from the Kane County Health Department, bulk or loose peaches supplied by Prima Wawona may have the following stickers with the PLU numbers: 4037, 4038, 4044, 94037, 94038, 94044, 94401. Not all peaches with these numbers are supplied by Prima Wawona, so consumers should check with retailers to be sure, officials said.

Bagged peaches are also part of the recall and carry the following labels: Wawona Peaches, 033383322001; Wawona Organic Peaches, 849315000400; Prima® Peaches, 766342325903; Organic Marketside Peaches, 849315000400; Kroger Peaches, 011110181749; and Wegmans Peaches, 077890490488.

The CDC reported 68 cases of salmonella across nine states as of Aug. 19, and the FDA's investigation to identify a source of contamination is ongoing, officials said.

Consumers who cannot remember when they purchased peaches supplied by Prima Wawona should throw them away. Consumers who purchased loose peaches before Aug. 3 and don't know if they are from Prima Wawona should also throw them away.