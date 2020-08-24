Feder: Meagan Fitzgerald joins NBC News Chicago bureau as correspondent

Meagan Fitzgerald, weekend morning news anchor at the NBC-owned station in Washington, D.C., has been named Chicago-based correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC, Robert Feder writes.

"A heartfelt and sincere honor," Fitzgerald tweeted today shortly after her hiring was announced by David Verdi, NBC News senior vice president of worldwide news gathering. "I'm very excited and grateful to join this team!"

A graduate of Howard University, Fitzgerald joined NBC-owned WRC in Washington as a reporter and fill-in anchor in 2015. She was promoted to weekend morning news anchor in 2019. She previously worked for KUSA, the NBC affiliate in Denver, and KTVE, the NBC affiliate licensed to El Dorado, Arkansas, and serving West Monroe, Louisiana.

