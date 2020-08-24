District 204 middle school closed for cleaning after individual tests positive for COVID-19

Still Middle School in Aurora was shut down Monday after someone who had recently been inside the building tested positive for the coronavirus.

The facility at 787 Meadowridge Drive is undergoing extensive cleaning in response to the case information received by Indian Prairie Unit District 204, according to a notice on the school's website. Health services staff members are expected to use contact tracing to notify individuals who need to quarantine as a precaution.

"A precautionary quarantine does not mean that an employee or student is sick or will become sick, but is a department of public health practice to best ensure the safety of those around them and decrease the transmission of COVID-19," the statement says.

The Aurora and Naperville K-12 system is expected to begin classes Sept. 3 with all remote learning, which district officials said will offer the highest level of protection against the spread of the virus.

A material pickup scheduled for Monday at Still Middle School was canceled. Information about when school activities can resume will be shared as it becomes available, the statement says.