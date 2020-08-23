Gurnee man, 63, killed in motorcycle crash Saturday night

A 63-year-old Gurnee man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Old Mill Creek, authorities said.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies found the man and his 2014 Harley-Davidson shortly after 8:05 p.m. along Hunt Club Road, south of Millburn Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was riding south on Hunt Club Road just south of Millburn Road when, for an unknown reason, the motorcycle left the roadway and the driver was ejected.

Deputies said the man sustained significant injuries after being thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not disclose the man's identity Sunday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.