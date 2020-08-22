 

Waukegan celebrates Ray Bradbury centennial with preview of new museum

  • Mary and Mark Tomlinson of Waukegan view the virtual display during Ray Bradbury's Centennial Celebration at the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum in Waukegan Saturday.

      Mary and Mark Tomlinson of Waukegan view the virtual display during Ray Bradbury's Centennial Celebration at the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum in Waukegan Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Graphic designer Christopher Foster, left, shows guests a presentation during Ray Bradbury's Centennial Celebration at the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum in Waukegan Saturday.

      Graphic designer Christopher Foster, left, shows guests a presentation during Ray Bradbury's Centennial Celebration at the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum in Waukegan Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The Martian Chronicles display at the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum in Waukegan Saturday.

      The Martian Chronicles display at the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum in Waukegan Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Sandra Petroshius, left, chair of the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum Committee, greets Meg Jones of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, during Ray Bradbury's Centennial Celebration in Waukegan Saturday.

      Sandra Petroshius, left, chair of the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum Committee, greets Meg Jones of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, during Ray Bradbury's Centennial Celebration in Waukegan Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Artwork of Ray Bradbury was displayed during Ray Bradbury's Centennial Celebration at the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum in Waukegan Saturday.

      Artwork of Ray Bradbury was displayed during Ray Bradbury's Centennial Celebration at the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum in Waukegan Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Ray Bradbury's typewriter was on display during Ray Bradbury's Centennial Celebration at the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum in Waukegan Saturday.

      Ray Bradbury's typewriter was on display during Ray Bradbury's Centennial Celebration at the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum in Waukegan Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • This is one of the displays at the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum, shown during Ray Bradbury's Centennial Celebration in Waukegan Saturday.

      This is one of the displays at the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum, shown during Ray Bradbury's Centennial Celebration in Waukegan Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Sandra Petroshius, left, chair of the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum Committee, shows a brick from Ray Bradbury's former home in California during Ray Bradbury's Centennial Celebration at the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum in Waukegan Saturday.

      Sandra Petroshius, left, chair of the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum Committee, shows a brick from Ray Bradbury's former home in California during Ray Bradbury's Centennial Celebration at the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum in Waukegan Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 8/22/2020 3:31 PM

Colorful exhibits and artifacts related to the life of Ray Bradbury were on display during an event in downtown Waukegan Saturday celebrating the centennial of his birth.

Having a museum in the hometown of thh late science fiction author and screenwriter is important, said Sandra Petroshius, chair of the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum committee.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We're very excited," Petroshius said. "People are glad to see something happening for Ray Bradbury."

The group behind the years-long effort to open a museum honoring Bradbury in the late author's childhood hometown had launched a fundraising campaign a year ago in hopes of opening the museum this month to mark the 100th anniversary of Bradbury's birth. It's being developed in a city-owned building at 13 N. Genesee St. and Saturday's free event offered a preview of what it will be like.

Exhibits include ones related to Bradbury's books "Martian Chronicles" and "Fahrenheit 451," as well as related to his life in Waukegan and his love of books and libraries. Also on display were examples of his short stories, pulp-fiction novels and comic books.

While he moved to California as a teen, Bradbury maintained an attachment to the city of his birth.

"Ray's love of the lakefront, downtown theaters, parks and, of course, the library are memorialized in his books, and his fans seek these areas out when they visit," Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham said a year ago when the fundraising campaign was announed.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 