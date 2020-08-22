Volunteers pick two tons of vegetables for local food pantries

About 30 volunteers, including State Rep. Anna Moeller of Elgin, spent a dusty and hot three hours picking vegetables at Scott's Vegetable Stand, 42W472 Burlington Road west of Elgin, to donate to local food pantries Saturday.

It was the fourth year in a row the event was organized by Todd and Phet Lay Haverkos, Elgin volunteers, Chad Gope Ratsamy of Dee-jai Music and Dance Academy of Aurora and Pong Sayasane of the Bethlehem Preschool Center in St. Charles.

The first year they stuffed two tons of vegetables into a minivan and other cars for delivery. This year they rented a trailer.

"We aim to always better that amount," said Haverkos as she lifted boxes into the trailer. "We have been getting a good turnout."

The group advertised on Facebook and asked for volunteers. Moeller found out about the effort and jumped in.

"What I love about this is it's incredibly fresh. It's all natural. They don't use any fertilizer," she said about the farm stand. "I have to say I sampled a few as I picked. I found the jalapeños."

Donations from local businesses and volunteers pay for the vegetables. The food is given to Food for Greater Elgin and local churches and other food pantries.

Additional food harvests are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20, and a yet-to-be-determined date in October.