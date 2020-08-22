Illinois reports 2,356 new cases, 17 more deaths from COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday announced 2,356 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 17 additional confirmed deaths.

Of the deaths, 11 were in Cook County, one was in Kane County and the rest were downstate.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 218,285 cases, including 7,874 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,766 tests for a total of 3,649,685. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 15-21 is 4.3%.

As of Friday night, 1,488 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 322 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.