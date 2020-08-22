Grammar Moses: If you read this column, I feel your pain

When was the last time you went to your local drugstore to buy an empathy card?

I bet you never thought about the distinction between "empathy" and "sympathy" that way before, but for those of you who have trouble differentiating them, it's a good reminder.

Many people, it would seem, do not understand the difference.

"Sympathy" is compassion for someone or something -- for instance, a bird that's fallen from a tree. I might not like birds (I really have no objection to them, if I'm honest), but I can still feel bad for the poor thing.

"Empathy" is a different animal.

It was a hot topic during the Democratic National Convention. Everyone seemed to be talking about the importance of it and suggesting it does not exist these days at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

I suspect it will not be a talking point during the RNC this week. Don't take that as a shot against President Trump, but I don't think it's Joe Biden's empathy that's in Trump's crosshairs.

"Empathy" is one's ability to walk in another person's shoes. No, not literally, but to understand what it is like to be that person, to experience what that person feels.

Empathy is not one of those things you are necessarily born with. You can't pick it up when you get your first vanload full of school supplies.

A study published in the journal "Brain and Behavior" suggests only 1 in 5 of us is genetically predisposed to being empathetic.

It also suggests that those who derive more pleasure from music than your average person tend to be more empathetic.

You might surmise, then, after slogging through my constant references to my love of music, that I feel your pain.

Systemic

We've also heard a lot of talk lately about "systemic racism."

I don't put that term in quotation marks to suggest it doesn't exist. It does. I just put quotation marks around terms that I'm about to discuss.

So, is there a difference between "systemic" and "systematic"?

You betcha!

These two words have similarities but often are used incorrectly.

"Systematic" is defined as done or acting according to a fixed plan or system. Think "methodical" as a synonym.

Scientists use a systematic approach to solving problems.

"Systemic" is defined as relating to a system as a whole. In our example, racism exists everywhere.

As linguist Bryan A. Garner notes, "Typically, 'systemic' should be replaced by 'systematic' unless the reference is to systems of the body or metaphors based on bodily systems."

Systemic drugs work throughout the body.

Miss me?

I'll be taking this week off, so please don't call my bosses or the FBI if you don't see my column next week. I have assurances that I will have a job upon my return.

Stay well and, as always, write carefully!

