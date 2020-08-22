As of Friday, COVID-19 case counts per county, per ZIP code

Since the outbreak began, there have been 103,647 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 48% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 3,912 deaths in the suburbs, representing 49.8% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 51,729 cases and 2,153 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 67,915 cases and 2,844 fatalities. • Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,088 cases and 105 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,008 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 1,003 cases and 68 deaths in Wheeling, 854 cases and 25 deaths in Streamwood, 856 cases and 22 deaths in Schaumburg, 844 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 823 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 801 cases and 50 deaths in Glenview, 696 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 626 cases and 11 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 477 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 473 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 459 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 328 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 172 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 13,499 cases and 529 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 1,036 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 988 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 881 cases and 39 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 850 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 724 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 657 cases and 28 deaths in Lombard, 639 cases and 15 deaths in Bensenville, 611 cases and 44 deaths in Elmhurst, 572 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 530 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 409 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 406 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 356 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 13,657 cases and 436 deaths on its website Friday.

• Most recent top counts: 3,435 to 3,439 in Waukegan, 865 to 869 in Round Lake Beach, 505 to 509 in Mundelein, 450 to 454 in Gurnee, 350 to 354 in Round Lake, 255 to 259 in Lake Zurich, 255 to 259 in Vernon Hills, 250 to 254 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 215 to 219 in Libertyville, 205 to 209 in Wauconda, 180 to 184 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 10,673 cases with 307 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 4,141 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,412 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,010 in Carpentersville, 730 in St. Charles, 486 in South Elgin, 328 in Geneva, 287 in North Aurora, 271 in Batavia, 109 in Gilberts, 108 in Hampshire and 86 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 3,535 cases and 113 deaths, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• 10,501 cases and 354 deaths as of Friday.

• Cases per town include 768 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 132 in Aurora (Will County portion).