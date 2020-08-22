 

2,356 new virus cases in Illinois, most since May 24; St. Charles Dist. 303 reports 3 cases

  • Farmers markets, like this one in Palatine, are practicing COVID-19 precautions including requiring masks and social distancing, that are believed to make the open-air events relatively safe for patrons.

      Farmers markets, like this one in Palatine, are practicing COVID-19 precautions including requiring masks and social distancing, that are believed to make the open-air events relatively safe for patrons. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, May 2, 2020

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/22/2020 9:15 PM

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday announced 2,356 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 17 additional confirmed deaths.

It's the highest number of new cases since May 24, when there were 2,508.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The latest numbers come as a school district in St. Charles is reporting a few COVID-19 cases, ABC 7 Chicago said.

Three positive cases were reported within St. Charles Unit District 303, one at Thompson Middle School and two at Fox Ridge Early Childhood Center. District officials will not say if the patients are staff members or students.

Of the deaths reported by the state Saturday, 11 were in Cook County, one was in Kane County and the rest were downstate.

IDPH is reporting a total of 218,285 cases, including 7,874 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,766 tests for a total of 3,649,685. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from Aug. 15 to 21 is 4.3%.

As of Friday night, 1,488 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 322 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 