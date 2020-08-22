2,356 new virus cases in Illinois, most since May 24; St. Charles Dist. 303 reports 3 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday announced 2,356 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 17 additional confirmed deaths.

It's the highest number of new cases since May 24, when there were 2,508.

The latest numbers come as a school district in St. Charles is reporting a few COVID-19 cases, ABC 7 Chicago said.

Three positive cases were reported within St. Charles Unit District 303, one at Thompson Middle School and two at Fox Ridge Early Childhood Center. District officials will not say if the patients are staff members or students.

Of the deaths reported by the state Saturday, 11 were in Cook County, one was in Kane County and the rest were downstate.

IDPH is reporting a total of 218,285 cases, including 7,874 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,766 tests for a total of 3,649,685. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from Aug. 15 to 21 is 4.3%.

As of Friday night, 1,488 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 322 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.