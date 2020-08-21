Within days of recreational pot vote, Naperville receives applications from 3 dispensaries

Within two days of adopting an ordinance that allows recreational marijuana sales, Naperville received three applications from companies interested in operating dispensaries in town. The city council voted 6-3 Tuesday to approve zoning regulations limiting the number of dispensaries to three. Associated Press

Within two days of adopting zoning regulations to allow recreational marijuana sales, Naperville received applications from three companies interested in operating dispensaries in town, potentially filling the city's cap.

Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, which owns the city's medical marijuana clinic, is seeking to add adult-use cannabis at its existing location at 1700 Quincy Ave., city spokeswoman Linda LaCloche said.

The facility was granted a "same-site" license from the state last year but had to wait until the use was permitted under local law, state records show. In a 6-3 vote Tuesday, the Naperville City Council approved a zoning ordinance that effectively lifted the city's previous ban on recreational marijuana sales and allows up to three dispensaries within the city's boundaries.

The other two applicants include ZenLeaf Naperville, which has requested to open a dispensary at 1516 N. Naper Blvd., and PDI Medical III, which wants to operate at 2740 W. 75th St., LaCloche said.

"These companies are going to spend millions and millions of dollars to build these facilities out because they're very secured and very specific," Mayor Steve Chirico said. "They know it's going to be a very, very good market to be in."

Recreational pot dispensaries are permitted by right in certain zoning areas under the city's new ordinance. If all three applicants meet local requirements, secure state approval and decide to move forward, he said, Naperville will have already reached its limit on the number of cannabis shops allowed.

"As far as the city goes, there are no more hoops to jump through," Chirico said.

The city this year authorized a local tax of 3% on recreational marijuana sales. In a conservative estimate, Chirico said, he believes three dispensaries could generate about $1 million in annual tax revenue, though he predicts the city could collect upward of $1.5 million.

Recreational marijuana has been a hot topic in Naperville since last summer, sparking heated debates among community members and elected officials on both sides of the issue.

An advisory referendum question asking whether adult-use sales should be allowed in town received support from 53.25% of 28,968 voters in March -- the results from which some city council members said they would use to guide their final decision.

Chirico said he believes the ordinance approved this week is considerate of both sides and takes into account the council's thorough deliberation.

The measure includes parking regulations, zoning limitations and distance requirements of at least one mile from any existing dispensary, 1,000 feet from a school and 250 feet from a residential property, among other provisions.