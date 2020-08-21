Rapper Kanye West off the ballot in Illinois

Kanye West has been knocked off the November ballot in Illinois. Associated Press/Nov. 17, 2019

The Illinois State Board of Elections has booted rapper Kanye West from the November ballot, ending his presidential run in the state after finding petitions he submitted last month did not contain the minimum number of signatures needed to appear, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

West needed at least 2,500 signatures from registered Illinois voters to get his name on the ballot; the board said West filed only 1,200 signatures.

• Full report at chicago.suntimes.com