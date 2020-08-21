Rapper Kanye West off the ballot in Illinois
Updated 8/21/2020 10:43 AM
The Illinois State Board of Elections has booted rapper Kanye West from the November ballot, ending his presidential run in the state after finding petitions he submitted last month did not contain the minimum number of signatures needed to appear, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
West needed at least 2,500 signatures from registered Illinois voters to get his name on the ballot; the board said West filed only 1,200 signatures.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.