Freight train car derails near Antioch

A freight train car hauling nonhazardous material broke in two in an unincorporated area near Antioch in early Friday morning, authorities said.

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded around 1:45 a.m. at Lake Shore Drive east of Route 83.

The sheriff's office said the train blocked several crossings.

According to the sheriff's office, the car was dragged approximately 125 yards, which caused some damage to the railroad.

Deputies assisted with traffic control for a few hours.

All of the crossings were clear by 6:30 a.m., but Antioch firefighters said Canadian National Railway crews were still on the scene Friday night.

Antioch resident Randall Cibira said the car was still lying on its side Friday night near Loon Lake.

"They spilled an entire carload of aluminum something that I was told wasn't toxic," he said. "Aluminum right near the cleanest lake in the country does not sound good.

"They knocked it over on its side and dumped the load so they could vacuum it up."