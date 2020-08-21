Elk Grove driver's license office reopens after cleaning

The Elk Grove Village Commercial Driver's License office at 650 Roppollo Drive will reopen on Saturday, Aug. 22, after being closed when an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The office has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, officials said in a news release.

Expiration dates for driver's licenses/ID cards and vehicle registration stickers have been extended until Nov. 1, and officials suggest that customers consider delaying visits during hot, as they may have to wait outside due to social distancing requiements, which limits the number of people inside at one time.

Customers are also encouraged to conduct transactions online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com if possible.

Customers and Illinois Secretary of State employees are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing measures.