 

Elgin woman dies days after being shot on Eisenhower

 
An Elgin woman who was wounded in a double shooting last week on the Eisenhower Expressway in Austin has died from her injuries.

Lakasia Gregory, 19, was pronounced dead at 7:41 p.m. Thursday at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Gregory was riding in a vehicle at about 4:18 a.m. Aug. 15 in the eastbound lanes of I-290 east of Central Avenue when someone in another vehicle opened fire, Illinois State Police said.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman, was also shot and taken to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries, state police said.

A 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman who were also in the vehicle were not injured, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400.

