Worker charged with abusing resident at Arlington Heights memory care facility

A maintenance worker at an Arlington Heights memory care facility was ordered held on $50,000 bail Thursday on charges he molested a resident.

Francisco Lopez, 55, of Hoffman Estates was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse after, authorities say, he abused an 84-year-old woman earlier this month.

The woman reported the abuse to managers at The Reserve on Aug. 13, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Nicole Murphy. The employees reviewed surveillance video that showed Lopez entering the resident's room four times even though he had "no known maintenance duties in the room," Murphy said.

"Protecting our residents is our ultimate priority," d Matt Dunham, Frontier Management executive vice president, said in a prepared statement. "We work hard to create a safe environment for everyone, including conducting thorough background checks on all employees. When we learned of this event, our team took quick action, including the immediate suspension of the accused staff member, along with contacting law enforcement and health officials."

The Reserve continues to fully cooperate with the police, Dunham said.

Lopez next appears in court on Sept. 11.