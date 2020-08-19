Northwestern undergrads must take COVID-19 test at home before returning
Updated 8/19/2020 9:20 PM
Northwestern University announced Wednesday its three-step COVID-19 testing plan for undergraduate students returning to campus.
Northwestern students will have to complete an at-home nasal swab test and receive a negative result before regaining access to campus buildings, according to an email from the university Wednesday. The university will also require testing upon arrival to Evanston, as well as ongoing testing of on- and off-campus students, with more details on those steps still to come.
For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
