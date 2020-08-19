Hawthorn Woods earns rare 'Dark Sky Community' recognition

Hawthorn Woods is now just the second community in Illinois -- and 29th in the world -- to earn designation as an International Dark Sky Community, village officials announced this week. Courtesy of Hawthorn Woods

The designation by the International Dark-Sky Association recognizes the village's efforts to protect the night sky from the negative effects of artificial light.

Those efforts include the village's adoption of a municipal lighting ordinance in September 2019. The ordinance, officials said, is part of Hawthorn Woods' comprehensive approach to reduce light pollution, conserve energy, protect nocturnal wildlife patterns and promote public safety.

"I am proud to be part of a village that desires to preserve its rural nature and fights to maintain the natural beauty Hawthorn Woods has to offer," Mayor Dominick DiMaggio said in an announcement of the Dark Sky recognition.

As part of the designation, the village plans to conduct safely distanced dark sky activities, including stargazing classes, night photography, movies under the stars and virtual classes designed to instruct residents how to identify constellations and make them aware of upcoming celestial events.

South suburban Homer Glen became Illinois' first Dark Sky community in 2011.