Frozen shrimp recalled over salmonella concerns

The Kane County Health Department says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of some packages of frozen shrimp because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

Kader Exports is recalling certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp sold in 1-pound, 1.5-pound and 2-pound retail bags, officials said in a statement.

The brand names of the products are Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Fresh Market, Kirkland, Tops, Unistar and Wellsley Farms. Kirkland is Costco's house brand.

The products were distributed nationwide from late February to mid-May.

There have been no reports of any illnesses to date associated with the products. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, officials said.

Visit fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/kader-exports-recalls-frozen-cooked-shrimp-because-possible-health-risk for more details.