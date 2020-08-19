 

Frozen shrimp recalled over salmonella concerns

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/19/2020 4:04 PM

The Kane County Health Department says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of some packages of frozen shrimp because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

Kader Exports is recalling certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp sold in 1-pound, 1.5-pound and 2-pound retail bags, officials said in a statement.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The brand names of the products are Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Fresh Market, Kirkland, Tops, Unistar and Wellsley Farms. Kirkland is Costco's house brand.

The products were distributed nationwide from late February to mid-May.

There have been no reports of any illnesses to date associated with the products. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, officials said.

Visit fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/kader-exports-recalls-frozen-cooked-shrimp-because-possible-health-risk for more details.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 