Feder: Anchorman Stefan Holt coming back home to NBC 5

After four years at WNBC in New York, Stefan Holt is moving back home to Chicago and returning to WMAQ-Channel 5 as a Monday-through-Friday main news anchor.

Holt, 33, the son of "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, previously spent five years as morning news anchor at NBC 5. Starting October 12, he will co-anchor the station's 4 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Rob Stafford, who now co-anchors with Allison Rosati at 5, 6 and 10 p.m., will continue with her at 5 and 6 p.m. and join the station's investigative reporting team. Patrick Fazio, who co-anchors with Marion Brooks at 4 p.m., will shift to the 11 a.m. newscast with Brooks.

"I will be forever grateful for my time in New York," Holt said in a statement. "Anchoring alongside some of the best in our industry and during one of the most tumultuous times in our history has been a privilege, and a highlight of my career.

"Chicago is the city where I grew up and where my wife and I want to raise our two boys. I couldn't be more excited to return to my roots and reunite with my teammates at NBC 5."

