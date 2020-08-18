Feder: Dean Reynolds joins 'News Nation' as national political correspondent

With two weeks to go before the launch of its three-hour nightly newscast from Chicago, WGN America has tapped network news veteran Dean Reynolds as national political correspondent for "News Nation," Robert Feder writes.

Reynolds, who most recently was Chicago bureau correspondent for CBS News, is the first nationally known broadcast journalist to sign on with the Nexstar Media Group cable news startup.

Until now, "News Nation" has been drawing its talent from the ranks of local stations, including WGN-Channel 9. The team includes news anchor Joe Donlon and reporters Nancy Loo and Tom Negovan, all from WGN.

A Nexstar spokesman confirmed Reynolds's hiring Monday, first disclosed in a tweet: "WELCOME TO THE TEAM! Dean Reynolds joins NewsNation as our national political correspondent. Reynolds brings decades of journalism experience to the team, including coverage of many presidential campaigns. Watch Reynolds' NewsNation reports starting Sept. 1 on WGN America."

