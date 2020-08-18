Aug. 18 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion

Since the outbreak began, there have been 101,066 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 48.2% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 3,895 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 50,498 cases and 2,143 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 66,673 cases and 2,831 fatalities. • Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and death counts as of Friday from the medical examiner's office: 2,076 cases and 105 deaths in Des Plaines, 993 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 990 cases and 66 deaths in Wheeling, 846 cases and 24 deaths in Streamwood, 839 cases and 22 deaths in Schaumburg, 833 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 807 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 789 cases and 50 deaths in Glenview, 683 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 615 cases and 11 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 462 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 463 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 456 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 325 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 166 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 13,135 cases and 525 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 1,000-plus cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 969 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 848 cases and 39 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 839 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 707 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 636 cases and 15 deaths in Bensenville, 636 cases and 28 deaths in Lombard, 592 cases and 44 deaths in Elmhurst, 541 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 513 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 398 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 386 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 347 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 13,373 cases and 433 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Most recent top counts: 3,390 to 3,395 in Waukegan, 850 to 854 in Round Lake Beach, 500 to 504 in Mundelein, 435 to 439 in Gurnee, 350 to 354 in Round Lake, 255 to 259 in Lake Zurich, 250 to 254 in Vernon Hills, 245 to 249 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 210 to 214 in Libertyville, 205 to 209 in Wauconda, 180 to 184 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 10,458 cases with 306 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 4,079 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,378 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 984 in Carpentersville, 707 in St. Charles, 468 in South Elgin, 327 in Geneva, 282 in North Aurora, 260 in Batavia, 104 in Gilberts, 102 in Hampshire and 84 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 3,453 cases and 113 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• 10,143 cases and 354 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 731 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 126 in Aurora (Will County portion).