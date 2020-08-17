Video of fleeing car on social media leads to Des Plaines man's arrest

A video of a fleeing car posted on social media has led to the arrest of a Des Plaines man nearly a month after the footage was recorded.

John A. Gago, 32, was taken into custody without incident on Aug. 3 for multiple traffic violations, including fleeing/eluding a peace officer and reckless driving, Illinois State Police announced Monday.

In the early hours of July 11, a state trooper on northbound Interstate 90 at Irving Park Road, saw the driver of a 2007 White BMW E85-WS speeding and make multiple moving violations, the news release said. The trooper activated the emergency lights on his squad car and tried to make a stop, but the driver sped away, the news release said.

State police then learned a video of the fleeing and eluding a peace officer was posted on social media platform, and on July 27 they identified Gago as the driver of the BMW, according to the news release.

Gago was charged with reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude a peace officer, aggravated speeding, improper lane usage, following too closely, failure to signal, driving while license suspended/revoked, passing a vehicle while on the shoulder, loud excessive noise caused by muffler, improper crossing of designated median and improper passing on left.

He was released on a recognizance bond.