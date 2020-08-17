Man charged with burglarizing Downers Grove store during May unrest

A Chicago man has been charged with burglary in connection with looting that happened in May at the Best Buy store in Downers Grove.

The charge was filed Aug. 5 against Joshua W. Bedford, 26, of the 1300 block of East 48th Street. He is free on bond.

The court charge does not say what, if anything, was taken.

Downers Grove police obtained information in June about several vehicles they suspected were used by people who were in a crowd of roughly 50 that entered the Best Buy at 1432 Butterfield Road around 3:05 p.m. May 31, stole items and damaged the store. Bedford is the registered owner of one of the vehicles, according to court records.

Bedford is due to appear Aug. 24 on the burglary charge and Sept. 21 on a forfeiture case for the vehicle.