Free COVID-19 testing Wednesday through Friday in Hanover Park

The state of Illinois is sponsoring a temporary COVID-19 testing site at Evangel Church, 5700 Bartels Road in Hanover Park, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday this week.

The testing is free. Simple nasal swabs will be used for the test and participants will be called with results within 4 to 7 days.

Participants are encouraged to bring their insurance cards, but people can still be tested if they don't have insurance.

For more information, visit dhp.illinois.gov/covid19.