Former Lake County Judge Homer remembered for jovial spirit

Former Lake County Judge William F. Homer, who died Aug. 4 at age 89 in Tampa, Florida, is being remembered for his 18 years on the bench.

"Judge Homer was known for his even temperament and jovial spirit, and that made him both beloved and respected by the bar and by his colleagues," Chief Judge Diane E. Winter said.

Though Homer retired in 1992, he still is fondly remembered at the courthouse, Winter added.

A Navy veteran, Homer earned his law degree from John Marshall Law School in Chicago before joining and later becoming a partner in the Waukegan law firm Fuqua, Fuqua, Winter and Homer.

He was appointed associate judge in 1974 and served until retiring. He joked that his first day on the bench was April Fools' Day and his last day was Pearl Harbor Day.

Homer had a passion for music and the arts. He played with the Waukegan Symphony Orchestra and Waukegan City Band and received the Jack Benny Arts & Humanities Award. He also co-founded and played for 20 years with "IL. British Style Brass Band."

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ludwina; two sons, Eric and John; a grandson, Brett; sister, Mary; stepchildren Tina Zeithammel Brunsman and Rudy Zeithammel; grandchildren, Dawn, Rudy Jr, Paul, Danielle, Alexandra, and many great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life is planned later this year in Waukegan.