Feder: Cokie Roberts named posthumously to Radio Hall of Fame
Updated 8/17/2020 6:21 AM
Cokie Roberts, the trailblazing political reporter and analyst for National Public Radio and ABC News, will be inducted posthumously in the Radio Hall of Fame, reports Robert Feder.
Roberts, who died of breast cancer last year, was among the winners announced today by the Chicago-based shrine to radio's legends.
