State reports 1,562 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

State health authorities on Sunday announced 1,562 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths.

Among the deaths were nine Cook County residents, including a woman in her 30s; a woman in her 90s from McHenry County; and three Will County residents.

With the additional cases confirmed Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting 206,081 cases in the state since the outbreak began and 7,744 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 37,089 tests, bringing the state's total to more than 3.3 million.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for tests taken between Aug. 9 and Aug. 15 sits at 4.1%.

As of Saturday night, 1,581 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, with 345 of them being treated in intensive-care units, up from 330 as of Friday, and 116 on ventilators, down from 127 the previous day.

While much of the state and suburbs are experiencing overall stable COVID-19 metrics, state health officials warned late last week that 14 counties -- including Kane and Will -- are displaying warning signs of increased coronavirus activity.

Kane County had 105 cases per 100,000 people between Aug. 2 and 8; the state's target is less than 50. Will County hit 93 cases per 100,000 residents.