Mayor, police clash with protesters over who's to blame for Saturday's melee

Police officers and Illinois State Police form a human barricade in the neighborhood of Bronzeville, in Chicago, during an anti-police brutality protest Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Protesters walked from Bronzeville to Grant Park, after police prohibited them from marching along the Dan Ryan Expressway. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A day after a chaotic downtown protest led to 24 arrests and injuries to more than a dozen cops, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Sunday faulted agitators at the demonstration for sparking the violence as activists and elected officials decried the police response.

During an interview Sunday morning on CBS' "Face the Nation," Lightfoot said "people have embedded themselves in these seemingly peaceful protests and come for a fight.

"So what happened yesterday was really over very quickly because our Police Department is resolved to make sure that we protect peaceful protests," she added. "But we are absolutely not going to tolerate people who come to these protests looking for a fight and are intending to injure our police officers and injure innocent people who just come to be able to express their First Amendment rights."

