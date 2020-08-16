Lake County sheriff's deputy injured in crash while responding to emergency call

A Lake County sheriff's deputy suffered serious injuries Saturday night when involved in a three-vehicle crash while responding to a call, the sheriff's office reported Sunday.

The deputy and another driver were taken from the crash scene in Beach Park to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with what authorities described as serious but nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called at about 9:42 p.m. Saturday to the 13400 block of Victoria Lane in Beach Park for reports of a person armed with a knife trying to enter a home.

One of the deputies was driving west on Wadsworth Road when his vehicle collided with a southbound Nissan Rouge in the intersection with Green Bay Road, sheriff's police said. The collision caused the Nissan to strike an eastbound Honda Civic, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital. The driver and passenger in the Honda did not appear to have any injuries, authorities said.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team continues to investigate the crash, officials said.

A juvenile was taken into custody in connection with the initial call, sheriff's police said.