Former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson, attorney for former Gov. George Ryan, talks to the media with family members watching from Ryan's front porch in Kankakee, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2013, where the 78-year-old Ryan will be under home confinement following his release from prison. Ryan was released from a federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., Wednesday after serving more than five years for corruption. But in a move that took many by surprise, he was allowed to travel on to his Kankakee home shortly after arriving at a halfway house in Chicago.