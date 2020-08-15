 

Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson has died

  • Former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson, shown here in 2008, died Friday night. He was 84.

  • Illinois Gov. James R. Thompson in his Chicago office. "Big Jim" Thompson spent 14 years in the governor's office, displaying a joy for the job that no governor has matched since.

Daily Herald staff Report
Updated 8/15/2020 6:54 AM

Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson has died. ABC 7 Chicago is reporting. He was 84.

He died Friday night, sources told ABC 7.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Republican was Illinois' longest-serving governor.

His cause of death is not immediately known.

Full report at abc7chicago.com.

