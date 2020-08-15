Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson has died
Updated 8/15/2020 6:54 AM
Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson has died. ABC 7 Chicago is reporting. He was 84.
He died Friday night, sources told ABC 7.
The Republican was Illinois' longest-serving governor.
His cause of death is not immediately known.
related
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.