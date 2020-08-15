Aug. 15 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion

Since the outbreak began, there have been 98,914 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 48.4% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 3,872 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50.1% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Saturday, suburban Cook County had 49,543 cases and 2,130 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 65,801 cases and 2,823 fatalities. • Top suburb counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and medical examiner's office: 2,044 cases and 105 deaths in Des Plaines, 976 cases and 66 deaths in Wheeling, 976 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 820 cases and 24 deaths in Streamwood, 814 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 809 cases and 22 deaths in Schaumburg, 773 cases and 50 deaths in Glenview, 767 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 606 cases and 11 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 671 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 453 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 448 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 442 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 320 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 160 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 12,807 cases and 524 deaths as of Saturday morning.

• Top counts: 993 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 951 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 828 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 824 cases and 39 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 695 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 625 cases and 15 deaths in Bensenville, 621 cases and 28 deaths in Lombard, 580 cases and 44 deaths in Elmhurst, 521 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 494 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 373 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 369 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 337 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 13,153 cases and 432 deaths on its website Friday.

• Most recent top counts: 3,345 to 3,349 in Waukegan, 820 to 824 in Round Lake Beach, 485 to 489 in Mundelein, 430 to 434 in Gurnee, 340 to 344 in Round Lake, 250 to 254 in Lake Zurich, 245 to 249 in Vernon Hills, 240 to 244 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 200 to 204 in Wauconda, 210 to 214 in Libertyville, 175 to 179 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 10,224 cases with 305 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 4,033 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,325 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 964 in Carpentersville, 646 in St. Charles, 454 in South Elgin, 315 in Geneva, 279 in North Aurora, 252 in Batavia, 103 in Gilberts, 98 in Hampshire and 83 in Algonquin.

McHenry County• 3,384 cases and 113 deaths, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• 9,804 cases and 348 deaths as of Friday.

• Cases per town include 7012 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 121 in Aurora (Will County portion).