A unique culture: Why an Army veteran has devoted his career to helping fellow vets

A black cap with a Ranger tab and a set of jump wings has become a trademark for Andy Balafas, an Army veteran who serves as a community liaison for VITAS Healthcare. The Elgin resident works with veterans and their families to ensure their end-of-life needs are met. Courtesy of Andy Balafas

A Ranger tab and a set of jump wings adorn the black cap that Andy Balafas now considers his trademark.

He wears it when he visits with a veteran who is struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder or is in need of a confidant. He wears it as he helps family members navigate the programs and benefits available to those who served in the military.

He wears it to show that he's been there, that he can relate, because he is a veteran, too.

It's not a title he accepted at first.

For years, Balafas didn't consider himself a true veteran, despite having graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and becoming an Army infantry officer. He served six years active duty, working his way up to captain, and was eventually promoted to major while in the Army Reserves.

But the Elgin resident had never served in a combat zone, he said, and he was hesitant to join organizations that he thought were reserved for those who did. He later realized that he was sorely mistaken.

Balafas had been working in the food manufacturing industry for about 20 years after leaving the Army when an opportunity arose to become a veteran liaison with VITAS Healthcare, a national company providing end-of-life care. It was a significant drop in income from his previous job, he said, but he found himself getting burned out in manufacturing and decided to try a different path.

Through his new role, he has been able to train care teams on the unique needs of veterans in hospice, ensure veterans are identified at admittance, coordinate with Department of Veterans Affairs medical personnel, educate the community and lead events, and -- his favorite part -- work with veterans directly, whether it be to advise them on benefits or to simply visit with them.

That's when he dusted off his Ranger hat and realized that, by definition, he, too, is a veteran.

"It gives me a lot of credibility when I go out in the community and do my job," said Balafas, who is in his 10th year with VITAS and now also serves as a marketing representative for the company. "If I'm visiting a vet, I want there to be no doubt when they're talking to me that they're talking to a vet. ... They've often told me things they've never told their families."

Balafas also has integrated himself into the veteran community, primarily through the St. Charles Veterans Center after a friend signed him up nearly 10 years ago. He has become a member of two of the four service organizations that fall under the center's umbrella, and he also serves on the board of directors for the Kane County Veterans Assistance Commission.

That involvement, paired with the timing of his new career, was a "necessary and natural coming together," Balafas said. "What I do, the veteran piece of it, is why I get up in the morning."

Balafas is now working with the St. Charles Veterans Center to host an inaugural Constitution Day celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. A ceremony will be held at the Freedom Shrine along the riverwalk, after which participants will walk to the Veterans Center, 311 N. Second St.

The idea stemmed from a conversation between Balafas and his daughter and quickly spiraled into a rally in which participants would reaffirm their devotion to defend the Constitution -- an oath pledged by all military personnel.

"For the overwhelming majority of veterans who participate in the vet culture, that is a lifelong commitment, and we don't consider it controversial," Balafas said.

Organizers want the event to be positive, patriotic and entirely apolitical, he said, noting that all members of the public are welcome. Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Allen J. Lynch will serve as the keynote speaker.

Through planning events, attending meetings and bonding with other veterans, Balafas says he has found a "real brotherhood" of people who respect one another and are able to connect on a deep level.

"Being part of the whole culture is so unique," he said. "It has given me a reconnection to my veteran roots that I didn't know I had."