The suburban police that arrest the most drunken drivers, and how they do it

What makes a police officer good at spotting a potential drunken driver? Police in Carol Stream, who rank among the state's tops when it comes to DUI arrests, says it's a matter of training and focus. Daily Herald File Photo

What makes a police officer good at spotting and arresting intoxicated drivers? Skill? Focus? Training? Support from department brass?

Turns out, it's all of the above.

The Schaumburg-based Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists this week released its annual report on which Illinois police departments, and which officers, are taking the most suspected drunken and drugged drivers off the roads.

And when it comes to most arrests per officer, nobody did better in 2019 than the Carol Stream Police Department.

According to the AAIM report, Carol Stream police made 334 DUI arrests last year, about 5.3 per officer. That's nearly two more per officer than the next best suburban department, Lombard at 3.42.

Other suburban departments in the top 10 include Elmhurst (2.92), Elgin (2.14), Naperville (1.75) and Aurora (1.72).

In terms of sheer volume, Aurora's 517 DUI arrests were the most in the state, and nearly 16% more than in 2018. Other suburbs in the top 10 were Elgin (393), Carol Stream (334), Naperville (295) and Lombard (229).

We checked in with Carol Stream police leaders to ask what they're doing to rack up the arrests. The answer, they told us, involves the department's culture, its robust training program and the support of village officials.

Carol Stream police Sgt. Brian Cluever displays one of the kits the department uses to test whether someone is driving under the influence of drugs. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

"The department takes pride in performing traffic enforcement, especially DUI enforcement, because it prevents crashes and saves lives," said new Chief Bill Holmer, who joined the department in July after 25 years in neighboring Glen Ellyn.

The success starts with training, said Sgt. Brian Cluever, who heads up the department's traffic division. Along with training about drunken drivers, Carol Stream has six officers with specialized training in detecting drivers under the influence of drugs -- more than any agency in the state other than Illinois State Police.

"(Our training) gives officers an ability to look a little bit deeper into a traffic stop," he said.

And the efforts are paying off with safer roads. A fatal crash in June that killed two Wheaton North High School students was the first deadly accident in town in four years, Cluever said. In his 15 years on the force, their department has handled only three or four fatal crashes, he said.

"If you look at the fatal crashes we've had, they're far below what most others in the area experience," Cluever said.

Top cops

With their focus on patrolling heavily traveled interstates and state highways, it's no surprise that the officers with the most DUI arrests in 2019 were a pair of Illinois State Police troopers -- Lucas Sniady and Eric Davis, both based out of Chicago.

Just one suburban officer landed in the top 10. Elgin officer Paul Dublinski tied for 10th, with 103 DUI arrests last year.

Looking ahead

Don't be surprised if the number of DUI arrests made across the state takes a dip next year, officials told us. Between the stay-at-home orders of the spring, bars closed or operating with limited capacities, and officers being judicious about traffic stops, fewer arrests seem certain.

Impact of problematic policing

We know good policing leads to safe, stable and inviting communities. What about bad policing?

Find out next week when the Chicago-based American Bar Foundation hosts a virtual fireside chat on policing and protests.

Professor Traci Burch will take part in a virtual fireside chat next week examining issues of problematic policing and its social and political impacts. - Courtesy of the American Bar Foundation

The event will feature a dialogue between foundation Executive Director Ajay K. Mehrotra and foundation Research Professor Traci Burch, and center on Burch's research into the political and social impacts of problematic policing. Her latest project examines how aggressive policing tactics and lethal force affect voter turnout and political protests.

The online event is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. To register, visit https://abfn.thankyou4caring.org/abf-virtual-fireside-chat.

FBI's new tip line

We're often told "If you see something, say something," but say something to whom? And how?

The FBI's Chicago office is offering a new option with the creation this week of a new Digital Media Tip Line (DMTL) to help law enforcement identify people involved in instigating and conducting violent crimes.

Though initially targeted at those involved in the looting of Chicago businesses earlier this week, FBI officials say the line is available to anyone willing to provide info about any crime in the region.

Using the DMTL, tipsters can upload photographs and videos of violent crimes at www.fbi.gov/chicagotips for law enforcement analysis.

In their announcement of the tip line, FBI officials say they're committed to respecting the rights of peaceful protesters and want to target those who exploit those protests to commit crimes.

"Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory," the agency said.

