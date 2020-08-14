Search underway for missing United executive

A massive search was underway Friday for a high-ranking United Airlines executive from Elmhurst.

At least 100 volunteers along with K-9 units were searching for Jake Cefolia at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve near Lemont. The 49-year-old was reported missing Aug. 8. Police said they found his car at the forest preserve.

"He commonly ran, we have 9- or 10-mile loop here at the forest preserve, so he's an athletic 49-year-old gentleman," said DuPage County forest preserve Police Chief David Peterson. "We don't know for sure he's still at the forest preserve, but at this point there's been no contact with family or friends."

United Airlines said Cefolia is a senior vice president of worldwide sales. The company said in a written statement: "Our friend and colleague, Jake Cefolia, SVP of Worldwide Sales, was last seen Thursday evening, August 6th. We're concerned about his well-being and have been in touch with Jake's family over the last couple of days to offer them our support. At the request of the family, we won't be releasing any additional details at this time.

"We have also been in touch with law enforcement and expressed our desire to do everything we can to help them as they lead the effort to find Jake. If you have any information that could be helpful in locating Jake, please contact the Elmhurst Police Department at (630) 530-3050. We ask everyone to respect the family's desire for privacy."