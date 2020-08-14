New COVID-19 cases push past 2,000 again. Kane, Will counties put in 'warning level'

New cases of COVID-19 surged by 2,264 Friday, a 73% increase from a month ago, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The development mirrors last week when new cases shot up Friday, Aug. 7, surpassing 2,000 for the first time since late May.

Also Friday, the IDPH put Kane, Will and 12 other counties not in the metro area at a "warning level," for spikes in two or more health metrics.

Kane County had 105 cases per 100,000 people of the virus between Aug. 2 and 8; the state's target is less than 50. Kane reported seven COIVD-19 deaths for the week ending Aug. 8, compared to five deaths between July 26 and Aug. 1, and four deaths between July 19 and 25.

Will County hit 93 cases per 100,000 people last week and experienced a 5.8% increase in emergency room visits from people with symptoms of the respiratory disease, the goal is decreasing or stable numbers.

"We are seeing too many people disregarding recommendations that is leading to COVID-19 related increased illness and subsequent death," Kane County Health Department Director Barbara Jeffers said, referring to wearing face masks, social distancing and washing hands.

IDPH officials reported 25 more deaths Friday.

That leaves the state with 202,691 total cases and 7,721 deaths since the pandemic broke out.

The seven-day average positivity rate stands at 4.1%.

There were 1,612 patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 as of Thursday night, which is higher than August's average of 1,508.

In the last seven days, new cases of the virus totaled 12,183.

For comparison, daily new cases between July 8 and 14 totaled 7,054 -- a 5,129 difference.

Other counties put on warning status are: Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry, Union, and Will.