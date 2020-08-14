 

Aurora Downtown seeks board members

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/14/2020 1:38 PM

Aurora Downtown, a nonprofit group that includes downtown business and property owners, is seeking applicants for its annual board election. Nomination forms are due by Aug. 24.

There are five at-large seats up for the 22-member board that oversees a special service area. Terms are for three years and candidates must either be a property owner, a business owner or manager, or have a particular knowledge, training, or experience that would aid in development.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Board members are expected to attend meetings and sit on one of the organization's handful of committees. The board meets at 8 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

Interested candidates must be nominated by a property owner in the special service area and be dedicated to creating and preserving a healthy and thriving downtown.

For details, visit auroradowntown.org.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 