Aurora Downtown seeks board members

Aurora Downtown, a nonprofit group that includes downtown business and property owners, is seeking applicants for its annual board election. Nomination forms are due by Aug. 24.

There are five at-large seats up for the 22-member board that oversees a special service area. Terms are for three years and candidates must either be a property owner, a business owner or manager, or have a particular knowledge, training, or experience that would aid in development.

Board members are expected to attend meetings and sit on one of the organization's handful of committees. The board meets at 8 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

Interested candidates must be nominated by a property owner in the special service area and be dedicated to creating and preserving a healthy and thriving downtown.

For details, visit auroradowntown.org.