State Sen. Terry Link charged with falsifying 2016 income tax return 'substantially'

Veteran state Sen. Terry Link, a Lake County Democrat whose rise to power in Springfield was tainted by ties to a corruption scandal late last year, was charged Thursday with federal income tax evasion.

The 73-year-old Link -- leader of the Democratic Party in Lake County -- now is the latest in a series of Illinois lawmakers to face criminal prosecution.

A single-page charging document from the U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Illinois accuses Link of falsifying his income on his 2016 return.

His return said his total income was $264,450 "when defendant knew that the total income substantially exceeded that amount," the document says.

Link, of Indian Creek, couldn't be reached for comment.

Link has represented the 30th District, most of which is in central and eastern Lake County, for more than 20 years.

Fellow Democratic state Sen. Melinda Bush of Grayslake was among the lawmakers calling for Link to resign Thursday.

"The people of Illinois deserve nothing less than to know that their public officials are honest," Bush said.

Democratic state Rep. Daniel Didech of Buffalo Grove called the situation "disappointing" and also demanded Link step down.

"The documents filed in court today make it clear that Sen. Link made a serious mistake and (he) will now have to face the consequences for his actions," Didech said.

A spokesman for Illinois Senate President Don Harmon said Link stepped down Thursday as a member of the General Assembly's legislative ethics commission.

The tax charge comes months after media reports identified Link as the unnamed senator who cooperated with the FBI and wore a wire to trap then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo of Chicago in a federal bribery case.

Federal documents indicate the cooperator falsified income tax returns and helped the FBI in order to get leniency in that case.

Link denied he was the FBI source.

He had served until this year as an assistant majority leader in the Senate. But on the first day of the 2020 legislative session, Link was noticeably absent from a list of leaders.

Link has been tied to political scandal before.

In 2008, two campaign workers were charged with faking dozens of signatures on the senator's candidate petitions. Later that year, Link was formally accused of breaking state election law by not including payments to those campaign workers on his financial disclosure paperwork.

He denied wrongdoing in the fake-signature case and threatened to sue the Republican Party leaders who brought the financial-disclosure complaint against him.

With the 2020 general election less than three months away, Bush wondered if the tax charge against Link was politically timed.

"But that doesn't matter. Wrong is wrong," she said.

Link last was elected to a 4-year Senate term in 2018 and isn't on the ballot this year.

News of the charge against Link broke the same day Bush and other Democratic lawmakers proposed a slew of ethics reforms for the General Assembly. Bush insisted the timing wasn't deliberate but said it "magnifies the point that this needs to be done."

"A culture of corruption can only exist when people are silent," Bush said. "It's time for legislators to stand up and be heard and say we're not going to stop until we pass real, meaningful ethics reform."

Link was reelected chairman of the Lake County Democratic organization in April. He's held the post since 1992.

The group's vice chair, former state Rep. Lauren Beth Gash, couldn't be reached for comment Thursday evening.

Link is the third state senator to be charged with a federal crime in a little more than a year.

In August 2019, Sen. Tom Cullerton of Villa Park was indicted on embezzlement charges stemming from an investigation into a Chicago-area labor union. He pleaded not guilty and still holds office.

In January, former Sen. Martin Sandoval of Chicago was charged with bribery and tax fraud in a case involving a company that installs red-light cameras. He pleaded guilty, resigned from the Senate and agreed to cooperate in an ongoing investigation.

• Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.