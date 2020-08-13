Mundelein woman suffers severe head injury in scooter crash
Updated 8/13/2020 5:05 PM
A 65-year-old Mundelein woman suffered severe head injuries after she fell off her scooter and landed on a spike in a railroad tie Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The woman, whose identity has not been released, was driving a 2009 Motofino Scooter and was leaving a parking lot on the 26200 block of North Route 83 near Mundelein when she drove slightly off the pavement and fell, according to Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli.
Covelli said the woman's head struck a spike on a wooden railroad tie next to the parking lot.
The woman was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and remains in "grave" condition, Covelli said.
The crash remains under investigation
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.