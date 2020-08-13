 

Fire damages townhouse building in Hoffman Estates

  • A fire broke out Thursday morning at a townhouse building on the 1800 block of Jamestown Circle in Hoffman Estates.

Jerry Fitzpatrick
 
 
Updated 8/13/2020 4:56 PM

A Thursday morning fire at a four-unit townhouse building in Hoffman Estates caused extensive damage to one unit and smoke damage to three others.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Hoffman Estates Fire Department responded at 6 a.m. to a report of a fire on the 1800 block of Jamestown Circle. According to a news release, fire was showing from one of the end units when firefighters arrived. An early search of the home found it to be clear of residents.

Firefighters quickly controlled the flames, but an extensive overhaul was needed because the fire had extended into the attic, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The initial loss to the residence and contents is estimated at $275,000. The other units sustained an estimated $60,000 in smoke damage.

