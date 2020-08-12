Zion man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in pregnant wife's death

By Doug T. Graham

dgraham@dailyherald.com

A Zion man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter of a family member for what officials described as the accidental shooting of his pregnant wife in 2018 during an argument with another man in Round Lake.

Alvin L. Quinn Jr., 32, of the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue, accepted the terms of a plea deal Tuesday and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Assistant Lake County District Attorney Danielle Pascucci said Quinn and his wife, Isha Windom, went to the home on the 600 block of Nippersink Road to reclaim property they left behind when they lived there as renters. After entering the home on Dec. 11, 2018, Quinn got into an argument with a man inside and pulled a handgun, Pascucci said.

"There was a struggle over the gun, the defendant discharged the gun when he hit this individual, and that bullet went through a solid door where the victim was on the other side," Pascucci said. "That bullet struck her and subsequently killed her."

According to authorities at the time, Windom was shot in the head; she lost the baby and died as a result of her injuries.

Quinn received credit for the 609 days he has already spent in Lake County jail. He could be eligible for release after serving 50% of his sentence if he exhibits good behavior. Under the terms of the plea agreement, he will serve two years of mandatory supervised release after leaving prison.