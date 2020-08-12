 

Zion man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in pregnant wife's death

  • Alvin L. Quinn Jr.

    Alvin L. Quinn Jr.

 
Updated 8/12/2020 5:18 PM

By Doug T. Graham

dgraham@dailyherald.com

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A Zion man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter of a family member for what officials described as the accidental shooting of his pregnant wife in 2018 during an argument with another man in Round Lake.

Alvin L. Quinn Jr., 32, of the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue, accepted the terms of a plea deal Tuesday and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Assistant Lake County District Attorney Danielle Pascucci said Quinn and his wife, Isha Windom, went to the home on the 600 block of Nippersink Road to reclaim property they left behind when they lived there as renters. After entering the home on Dec. 11, 2018, Quinn got into an argument with a man inside and pulled a handgun, Pascucci said.

"There was a struggle over the gun, the defendant discharged the gun when he hit this individual, and that bullet went through a solid door where the victim was on the other side," Pascucci said. "That bullet struck her and subsequently killed her."

According to authorities at the time, Windom was shot in the head; she lost the baby and died as a result of her injuries.

Quinn received credit for the 609 days he has already spent in Lake County jail. He could be eligible for release after serving 50% of his sentence if he exhibits good behavior. Under the terms of the plea agreement, he will serve two years of mandatory supervised release after leaving prison.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Zion woman shot in Round Lake during struggle over weapon dies
Related Article
Zion woman shot in Round Lake during struggle over weapon dies
 
$2 million bail for man accused of shooting pregnant wife during struggle over gun
Related Article
$2 million bail for man accused of shooting pregnant wife during struggle over gun
 
Man charged in Round Lake shooting that killed wife's unborn child
Related Article
Man charged in Round Lake shooting that killed wife's unborn child
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 