Images: California Sen. Kamala Harris through the years

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has chosen California Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate. A gallery of Associated Press photos and pictures released by Sen. Harris' campaign in 2019 show Sen. Harris through the years.

Associated Press/Kamala Harris campaign This undated photo provided by the Kamala Harris campaign in April 2019 shows her as a child at her mother's lab in Berkeley, Calif.

Associated Press In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, then -Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas.

Associated Press/Kamala Harris campaign In this undated photo, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, 25, holds her baby, Kamala.

Associated Press/Kamala Harris campaign In this undated photo, Donald Harris holds his daughter, Kamala.

Associated Press/Kamala Harris campaign In this undated photo, Iris Finegan holds her great granddaughter, Kamala Harris, in Jamaica.

Associated Press/Kamala Harris campaign This January 1970 photo Kamala, left, with her sister, Maya, and mother, Shyamala, outside their apartment in Berkeley, Calif., after her parents' separation.

Associated Press/Kamala Harris campaign This September 1966 photo provided by the Kamala Harris campaign shows her during a family visit to the Harlem neighborhood of New York.

Associated Press/Kamala Harris campaign This Dec. 25, 1968 photo shows Kamala Harris with her sister, Maya, on Christmas.

Associated Press/Kamala Harris campaign This November 1982 photo shows Kamala, right, with Gwen Whitfield at an anti-apartheid protest during her freshman year at Howard University in Washington.

Associated Press/Kamala Harris campaign This undated photo shows Kamala's mother, Shyamala Gopalan, left, and her mother's friend, Lenore Pomerance, during a civil rights protest in Berkeley, Calif.

Associated Press/Kamala Harris campaign This 2007 photo shows Kamala Harris with her mother, Shyamala, at a Chinese New Year parade.

Associated Press Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., meets people before a Corinthian Baptist Church service, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Harris, tapped on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 as Joe Biden's running mate, attended services at both a Black Baptist church and a Hindu temple growing up.

Associated Press In this July 31, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Associated Press In this Nov. 8, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., reacts as she speaks at a town hall event at the Culinary Workers Union in Las Vegas.