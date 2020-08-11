St. Charles seeking candidates to fill Third Ward council vacancy

St. Charles Alderman William Turner has resigned from his post, prompting the city to seek candidates interested in filling his role until next year's consolidated election. Courtesy of the city of St. Charles

St. Charles is seeking candidates to fill a Ward 3 city council seat vacated by William Turner, who resigned from his post Monday.

Turner has served as an alderman since 2005, taking on chairman roles for both the government operations and government services committees during his tenure, Mayor Ray Rogina said. He has been a member of the Tri-Com Central Dispatch board of directors for 15 years and spent the last six years on the Tri-Com Ambulance Board.

"I always appreciated his independent voice on the council and his commitment to serve the members of his community," Rogina said during a planning and development meeting Monday. "I wish him the best of luck as he embarks on a new chapter in his retirement."

Rogina will now be tasked with appointing Turner's replacement, with the advice and approval of the council. The new alderman will serve until a candidate is chosen during the April 2021 consolidated election.

Residents interested in the position are asked to submit a letter of interest and a resume to Rogina by 4 p.m. Aug. 13. Qualified candidates must be a registered voter, as well as a St. Charles and Ward 3 resident for at least one year, and cannot owe any overdue tax payments or other debt to the city.

Materials can be dropped off or mailed to City Hall, 2 E. Main St., or emailed to tconti@stcharlesil.gov. A statement of economic interest also must be filed with the Kane County Clerk's office.