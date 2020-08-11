Some Lake County employees face pay cuts through newly approved furlough days

Three days that previously had been paid time off for Lake County government employees will be unpaid days this fall for a portion of the workforce under a controversial plan approved Tuesday.

The county board voted to furlough workers on Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and the day after Thanksgiving rather than giving them paid time off work on those days.

The change was proposed to help offset millions of dollars in revenue losses resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. It could save the county up to $1.8 million, officials said.

But board members and administrators don't know how many employees actually are affected by the decision because it doesn't necessarily apply to unionized workers, whose pay and holidays are guaranteed by collective labor contracts.

That uncertainty -- and the potential inequality -- drew criticism from many board members during Tuesday's meeting, which has held remotely because of the pandemic.

"If this was across the board, I wouldn't have a problem with it," Antioch Republican Linda Pedersen said before she voted against the plan.

"This is only going to hurt some people," Gurnee-area Republican Steve Carlson said. "This thing is not fair."

Vernon Hills Democrat Julie Simpson acknowledged the plan wasn't fair but voted for it anyway, saying "we're doing the best we can with what's in our authority."

The three days were chosen because they're the last three paid holidays of the 2020 fiscal year, which ends Nov. 30. The plan only applies to those days this fiscal year.

Employees who have to work on any of those three days despite the furlough order will be paid at their regular rates rather than bonus rates for working on a holiday, County Administrator Gary Gibson said.

Departments unable to enact the furloughs will have to make other spending cuts.

To counter lost revenue from taxes and fees resulting from the pandemic, county officials have made about $18.5 million in operational cuts this year, said board member Paul Frank, who leads the panel's financial and administrative committee. With the virus still raging and the economy not recovering, more cuts are needed, he said.

Taking the money out of reserves isn't a prudent option because it could hurt the county's bond rating and result in higher interest rates if the board needs to borrow money, Frank said.

"We have very few levers that we can pull that don't hurt our people," Frank said.

The financial savings from the furlough days could save 20 or 30 jobs, he said.

"This is a time when we require shared sacrifice," Frank added.

Only some county worker unions have agreed to implement the furlough days, Frank said.

The proposal passed in an 11-10 vote that mostly fell along party lines. Only Waukegan Democrat Diane Hewitt broke ranks, voting with the board's nine Republicans against the plan.

Three attempts to amend the proposal in different ways failed with identical vote counts.

Because county board members' salaries are not affected by the pay cut, Frank said he'll donate a percentage of his salary to a local charity so he's not exempt from the cut. Lake Zurich Republican Craig Taylor suggested all board members consider making similar donations so they "get some skin in the game."