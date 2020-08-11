Feder: David Kaplan and Jonathan Hood to co-host mornings on ESPN 1000
Updated 8/11/2020 9:23 AM
David Kaplan and Jonathan Hood, two longtime Chicago sports/talk personalities, are teaming up to co-host a new local morning show on WMVP 1000-AM, the ESPN Radio station managed by Good Karma Brands.
Starting Monday, Kaplan and Hood will be heard together from 7 to 10 a.m. as part of a new Monday-through-Friday programming lineup announced today. Read the full report at robertfeder.com.
