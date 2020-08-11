Aug. 11 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 95,948 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 48.7% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 3,855 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50.3% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 48,128 cases and 2,121 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 64,356 cases and 2,812 fatalities. • Top suburb counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and medical examiner's office: 2,018 cases and 104 deaths in Des Plaines, 968 cases and 65 deaths in Wheeling, 952 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 810 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 799 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 793 cases and 21 deaths in Schaumburg, 754 cases and 50 deaths in Glenview, 747 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 596 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 661 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 451 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 441 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 436 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 310 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 156 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 12,413 cases and 520 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 966 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 925 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 804 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 784 cases and 38 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 676 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 615 cases and 14 deaths in Bensenville, 595 cases and 27 deaths in Lombard, 573 cases and 44 deaths in Elmhurst, 501 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 479 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 363 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 348 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 330 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 12,845 cases and 432 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Most recent top counts: 3,254 to 3,259 in Waukegan, 765 to 769 in Round Lake Beach, 470 to 474 in Mundelein, 415 to 419 in Gurnee, 335 to 339 in Round Lake, 245 to 249 in Lake Zurich, 240 to 244 in Vernon Hills, 230 to 234 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 195 to 199 in Wauconda, 190 to 194 in Libertyville, 170 to 174 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 9,875 cases with 305 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 3,932 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,245 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 942 in Carpentersville, 591 in St. Charles, 435 in South Elgin, 297 in Geneva, 269 in North Aurora, 237 in Batavia, 101 in Gilberts, 88 in Hampshire and 81 in Algonquin.

McHenry County• 3,258 cases and 113 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• 9,375 cases and 346 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 648 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 119 in Aurora (Will County portion).